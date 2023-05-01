IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $532.29 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $532.29 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.