Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. 472,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 488.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,954 shares of company stock worth $14,771,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

