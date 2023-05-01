iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,627 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,281.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 933,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after buying an additional 925,494 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 549,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 154,011 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,860,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $81.84. 1,140,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

