iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.18 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

