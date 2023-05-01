iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

