iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 443,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.