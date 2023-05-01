iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

