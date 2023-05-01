iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.