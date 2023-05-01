iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

