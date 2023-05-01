iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.09. 102,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,238. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

