iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Increased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

REET opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

