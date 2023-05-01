iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. 2,484,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,097. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.