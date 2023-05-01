iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.88

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $126.44, with a volume of 827418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000,000,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

