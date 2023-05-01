iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,015. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

