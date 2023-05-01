iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,445. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.31 and a 200 day moving average of $418.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

