iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.52

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 363643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000.

About iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

