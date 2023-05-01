iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.85. 126,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,192. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

