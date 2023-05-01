iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $106,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.54. 90,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

