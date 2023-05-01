iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.17

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 2365798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

