iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

