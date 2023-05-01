Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 342 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

