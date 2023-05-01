Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 5,394 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 639,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 555,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $44.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

