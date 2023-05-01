Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 7,344 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,819,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,533,000 after buying an additional 72,025 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

