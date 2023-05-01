IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISEE opened at $32.89 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 590,773 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

