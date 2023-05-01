IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.