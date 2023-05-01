Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

OTCMKTS IZOZF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.64.

Izotropic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.