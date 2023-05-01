Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4,285.28.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.