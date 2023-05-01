Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4,285.28.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
