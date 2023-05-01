JasmyCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.94 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $305.82 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

