JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,075,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

