Jesse K. Bray Sells 21,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $45.93. 536,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

