Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,666,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,713,963 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.33.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

