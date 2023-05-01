John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 169,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.23%.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

