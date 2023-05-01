Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

