Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $30.84. 10,846,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,549,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

