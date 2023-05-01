Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.30. 927,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,476. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

