Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $630.58. 249,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,365. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.34 and a 200 day moving average of $567.51.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

