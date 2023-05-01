Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,776 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.97. 209,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

