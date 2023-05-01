Joystick Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,968.22 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $10,968.22 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,117.33 or 0.99925163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/."

