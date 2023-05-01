JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.10

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.64.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE LUN opened at C$10.35 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$12.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.6368159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

