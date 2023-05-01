JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.06

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 1650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,539,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,393.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 551,074 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,370,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,216,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,347,000.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

