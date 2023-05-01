JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.94

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 17314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

