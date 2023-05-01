Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,056,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 11,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 653.0 days.

Juventus Football Club Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

