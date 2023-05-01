Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,056,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 11,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 653.0 days.
Juventus Football Club Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JVTSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
