Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 27.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 656,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 19.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,635 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ KACL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.
About Kairous Acquisition
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
Read More
