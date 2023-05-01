Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 27.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 656,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 19.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,635 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KACL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.