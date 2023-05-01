Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.83.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
