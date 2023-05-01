Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

