Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $215.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.80. Kardex has a 52-week low of $139.88 and a 52-week high of $229.99.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

