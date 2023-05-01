Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Karora Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

