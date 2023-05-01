KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 615.0 days.

KBC Group stock remained flat at $71.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $78.39.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

