KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. KBR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,456. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KBR by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

