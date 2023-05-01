Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 913,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

