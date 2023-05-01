Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,799. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

